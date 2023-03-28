Tanzania: Reforestation Efforts in Arusha City Gains Momentum

A PIONEER corporate Hotel in the Northern Tourism Circuit has initiated a tree plantation drive along the Themi River to support reforestation efforts in Arusha city as part of commemoration of Earth Hour 2023.

Rallying behind this year's theme, 'Invest in Our Planet', which highlights the importance of dedicating our time, resources, and energy to mitigate the effects of climate change, the Four Points by Sheraton Arusha, The Arusha Hotel, also switched off its lights for an hour to create awareness about Earth Hour 2023.

General Manager of the hotel, Mr Krishna Suri, said the idea behind the plantation initiative and turning off the lights was aimed to raise awareness and mitigate effects of climate change both in urban and rural ecosystems through improved ecosystem management.

"Tree plantation is an effective way to curb the effects of climate change as they benefit the ecosystem in multiple manners and is a great way to invest back into the planet," Mr Suri noted.

He said given the socio - economic effects of climate change, all organisations should come together to mitigate this, by investing in green initiatives.

"As the pioneer corporate hotel, we would like to do our part of investing into our planet. We believe that trees are one of the most powerful tools to combat the effects of climate change" chipped in Senior Sales and marketing Manager, Ms Farida Khatibu.

Founded in 1894, formerly The Arusha Hotel has been a city landmark-playing host to many dignitaries and well-known personalities for close to a century.

"Tanzania has long been on the global travelers' bucket list and the Four Points by Sheraton brand with its blend of stylish comfort and genuine service offers an ideal choice at an honest value," Mr Suri noted.