Ethiopia: Only One Body Recovered After Boat Carrying Eight People Capsized in Lake Chamo, Snnp - Search for Remaining Victims Continue

Addis Abeba — Only one body is recovered so far after a boat carrying eight people capsized in Lake Chamo, near Arba Minch in SNNP region, on Saturday. A local official told Addis Standard the search from the remaining victims continued.

According to Amare Aklilu, communications head of Amaro district, from where the boat departed, the boat was en-route to Arba Minch city from a place called Alfacho. When it capsized, it was carrying the eight people who are believed to have died, and additional 70 quintals of teff.

Amare said the boat was also traveling amidst heavy rain and storm, and was spotted by fishermen when it capsized. Women were among the eight people on board the boat.

A search and rescue team of five boats have been deployed to the area since yesterday, but so far only one victim was recovered as the search for the remaining continued. AS