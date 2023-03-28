Ethiopia: Only One Body Recovered After Boat Carrying Eight People Capsized in Lake Chamo, Snnp - Search for Remaining Victims Continue

27 March 2023
Addis Standard (Addis Ababa)

Addis Abeba — Only one body is recovered so far after a boat carrying eight people capsized in Lake Chamo, near Arba Minch in SNNP region, on Saturday. A local official told Addis Standard the search from the remaining victims continued.

According to Amare Aklilu, communications head of Amaro district, from where the boat departed, the boat was en-route to Arba Minch city from a place called Alfacho. When it capsized, it was carrying the eight people who are believed to have died, and additional 70 quintals of teff.

Amare said the boat was also traveling amidst heavy rain and storm, and was spotted by fishermen when it capsized. Women were among the eight people on board the boat.

A search and rescue team of five boats have been deployed to the area since yesterday, but so far only one victim was recovered as the search for the remaining continued. AS

Read the original article on Addis Standard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Addis Standard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.