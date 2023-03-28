Kenya: Google Removes Kenyan Loan Apps From the Play Store for Lacking CBK Licenses

27 March 2023
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Kevin Rotich

Nairobi — Google has removed Kenya loan apps from the Play Store as it cracks down on unregistered lenders.

This follows a regulation that came into effect in January that requires loan applications to be registered.

Kenya's Digital Credit Providers (DCP) require providers to receive licenses from the Central Bank of Kenya.

A spot-check by Capital Business shows that OKash and MoKash, among others, had been removed.

In January, the Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) approved DCP such as Tala Inventure Mobile Limited (Trading as Tala), Letshego Kenya Ltd, and MFS Technologies Limited to provide credit services in the country.

Others were Sevi Innovation Limited, Tenakata Enterprises Limited, Umoja Fanisi Limited, and Zanifu Limited. Natal Tech Company Limited, Ngao Credit Limited, and Pezesha Africa Limited.

At the time, CBK had approved 22 DCPs out of a total of 381 in the country.

In December 2021, former President Uhuru Kenyatta assented to the Central Bank Amendment Bill, 2021, allowing the CBK to regulate non-deposit taking credit providers.

It gives CBK the power to suspend any DCP that breaches data confidentiality by pursuing borrowers and charging high interest rates.

"The licensing and oversight of DCPs as indicated previously, was precipitated by concerns raised by the public about the predatory practices of the unregulated DCPs, and in particular, their high cost, unethical debt collection practices, and the abuse of personal information."

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.