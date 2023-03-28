Kenya: Heavy Downpour in Garissa Render Many Roads Impassable

27 March 2023
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Garissa — The ongoing rainfall has affected parts of Garissa County especially Modogashe and parts of Fafi and Ijara constituencies.

A spot check by KNA has revealed that the downpour has made roads impassable especially the Garissa-madogashe -Jalango road towards Wajir County.

Livestock owners have expressed mixed reactions saying the rain might be a disaster in the making as could affect their livelihood.

The residents have called on both the County and national governments to assist with food aid and medicine for human and livestock due to an upsurge of Malaria and waterborne diseases.

They appealed to the ministry of water and sanitation to build dams to conserve water as much of it goes to waste. - Kna

