Kenya: Media Crew Filming Invasion of Kenyatta Family Land Attacked By Goons

27 March 2023
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Davis Ayega

Nairobi — Goons attacked members of the media crew who on Monday covered the invasion of the Kenyatta family land along the Eastern bypass.

The armed goons attacked the journalists on-site at the farm known as Northlands filming the invasion of the expansive land that saw trees cut and animals stolen.

In pictures circulating on social media platforms, the rowdy youth numbering about 300 cut the trees using power saws and set the property on fire.

It appeared a well-orchestrated raid as the majority of the youth were seen armed with power saws and actively engaged in cutting trees.

Police did not intervene.

The highly charged youth also stole sheep from the farm which hosts Brookside Dairy farm which is owned by the Kenyatta family.

In pictures circulating on social media, the youth are loading the sheep in vehicles awaiting on the busy highway

