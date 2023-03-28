Kenya: Use Legal, Legislative Means to Address Grievances, Clergy Urge Odinga

Nyeri — Religious leaders from Pentecostal churches in Nyeri County have asked the Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Alliance leader, Raila Odinga, to use legal channels to address his grievances with the current administration.

Speaking under the ecumenical council banner, the church leaders say that the demonstrations were robbing Kenyans off their time, livelihood, income and lives. Led by Bishop Paul Wanjohi of the New Life Church, the leaders have challenged Raila to seek out alternative resolution mechanisms that will not have an economic bearing on the taxpayer.

"The recent anti-government weekly protests by the opposition have become a concern to us. In every election there are winners and losers and mechanisms put in place legally to address any arising concerns by those aggrieved," said Bishop Wanjohi.

"We urge the Azimio la Umoja leadership to call off the protests and task their elected leaders to engage the government through the institutions that have the capacity to address some of these issues," added the Bishop.

His sentiments were echoed by Bishop Joseph Kagunda of the Anglican Church of Kenya who said that Mr Odinga was rallying Kenyans to fight the wrong cause.

Kagunda argued that some of the challenges such as climate change and inflation were global recession and were not only unique to Kenya.

He said that the government had already put in place short term, medium and long term measures to improve the lives of Kenyans and should be given time to address some of the challenges such as the rising cost of living.

"Do not reprimand the government through demonstrations, the government is still young and should be given time to work. Let these leaders who are busy demonstrating on the street use that energy to do good for Kenya instead of leading them to destroy wealth that has taken a long time to accumulate," said Bishop Kagunda.

Raila on March 21 announced nationwide protests on Monday and Thursdays every week to push the government to reduce the high cost of living. The countrywide mass action was expected to involve company boycotts, strikes and sit-in in government offices.

The leaders also termed the calls for dialogue between Mr Odinga and the current administration as unnecessary.

They say that paving the way for discussions between the two sides was akin to undermining the voice of the voters who overwhelmingly voted in the current administration.

They argue that Mr Odinga should follow the example set by other politicians who vied for different electoral seats during the 2022 general elections but have not been seen picketing on the streets.

"Those calling for dialogue at this time should ask themselves if they want to legalize blackmail. If a handshake after every election is the way out, then there is no need for spending billions of money on elections because they will be rendered meaningless," said Bishop Wanjohi.

"Many people vied for different positions like governors, senators and members of parliament yet none of them have taken to the streets except one person who is not satisfied." he added. - Kna