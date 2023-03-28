Kenya: It Is Foolish to Blame Azimio for Resurrecting Goons - Former CJ Willy Mutunga

Nairobi — Former Chief Justice Willy Mutunga has castigated President William Ruto's administration for blaming the goons witnessed during the Azimio La Umoja One Kenya protests.

As the Raila Odinga-led demonstrations enter week two, the Former CJ stated that police should be apportioned the blame for failing to protect Kenyans during the mayhem.

If anything, Mutunga pointed out that demonstrations get rowdy when police officers show up to contain the demonstrators.

"That's why it's foolish to blame the demonstrators for resurrecting goons! Is it not the duty of the police to stop them immediately? And we all know how peaceful demonstrations are until the police show up. A legitimate government protects our lives and property," stated Mutunga.

The Former Judiciary Boss pointed out that the goons could be private state militia who have been organized to destroy public property.

"Just one truth about demonstrations that is recorded in the history of our struggle. The state does resurrect its private militia to do its bidding. The so-called goons could be police agents paid to destroy property. The organizers of the demonstrations are then blamed," Mutunga tweeted.

During last Monday's clashes, a university student was killed by police fire while 31 officers were injured as running battles erupted between riot police and demonstrators in Nairobi and opposition strongholds in western Kenya.

More than 200 people were arrested, including several senior opposition politicians, while protesters -- as well as Odinga's own motorcade -- were hit with tear gas and water cannon.

It was the first major outbreak of political unrest since President William Ruto took office more than six months ago after defeating Odinga in an election his rival claims was "stolen".

Despite the police ban, Odinga called Sunday on Kenyans to join what he has described as "the mother of all demonstrations".

"I want to tell Mr Ruto and the IG Koome that we are not going to be intimidated," he said. "We are not going to fear tear gas and police."

Last week's protests proved costly, with Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua saying the country had lost at least $15 million.

Police said Friday they had launched a manhunt for suspects involved in last week's riots, and published photographs showing people throwing rocks at police, burning tyres and vandalising property.

But Capital FM investigation found that a number of the photographs were old and unrelated to Monday's events.

And on Saturday, a red-faced Directorate of Criminal Investigations issued an apology on Twitter for what it said was a "mix-up of images."