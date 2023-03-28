Kenya: Odinga Blames Gachagua for Attack on Spectre Firm, Kenyatta Land Invasion

Nairobi — Azimio La Umoja One Kenya Leader Raila Odinga has condemned the invasion of his Spectre Company and Kenyatta's farm by hired goons.

During the Azimio La Umoja One Kenya demonstrations held in Kibera, Odinga stated that the move was ill-informed and illegal.

He stated that the raid on the two properties was orchestrated by Deputy President William Ruto.

"Today they have sent goons to President Uhuru Kenyatta's farm and sent individuals to my Spectre firm. That's a stupid, cowardly, and foolish move," said Odinga.

Odinga questioned why his rivals in government were working against the law yet the opposition coalition had confined themselves within the confines of the law.

"We are doing politics within the law and the constitution allows protests. It allows Kenyans to meet and converge and protest within the law," he stated.

"Those going to raid farms and properties are cowards. Mr. Gachagua calling yourself the Mau Mau soon," Odinga continued.

Alleged plot

This coming day after Odinga had alleged that Gachagua convened a meeting at his Karen residence last week with the aim of disrupting the anti-government protests seeking electoral and economic reforms.

He said the night meeting was also attended by several youths invited by the Deputy President with the aim of causing violence during protests scheduled for Monday and Thursday next week.

On 25th March, The Deputy President however denied the claims, saying he had no time for such plans.

"He is now rebuking Kimani Ichung'wah, Ndindi Nyoro and me because we have decided that property will not be destroyed. Now he is attacking us. We do not have the time, we are in government and follow the law, the police will deal with him," Gachagua said.

Odinga,Uhuru property raid

Mid morning, a group of goons stormed Odinga's gas plant- East Africa Spectre Limited in Nairobi hours after a similar invasion at the Kenyatta family land in Northlands.

In both invasions, there was no police presence or intervention.

The invasion occurred as Odinga led demonstrations in Kawangware where he vowed to continue pushing for the reduction of the high cost of living.

"We are not going to relent until the cost of living is brought down and the server is opened," Odinga said.

Humphrey Waswa, the Security and Safety Manager at Spectre said that the goons specifically targeted the Managing Director's office which was pelted with stones.

"They were being assisted by four unmarked vehicles which were mainly land cruisers. We suspect that the target was on our Managing Director because her office is the one which has been damaged so much," said Waswa.

He, however, said that no one was injured.

At former President Uhuru Kenyatta's land along the Eastern By-Pass, hundreds of goons armed with power saws and machetes invaded the farm and cut several trees and set others on fire.

Police did not equally intervene.

It appeared a well-orchestrated raid as the majority of the youth were seen armed with power saws and actively engaged in cutting trees.

Others were loading the trees in pickup trucks with others seen subdividing the land.

The highly charged youth are also seen walking away with sheep from the farm known as Northlands which hosts the Brookside Dairy farm that is owned by the Kenyatta family.

In pictures circulating on social media, the youth are loading the sheep in vehicles awaiting on the busy highway