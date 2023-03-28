Kenya: DP Gachagua Meets New Chief Administrative Secretaries Assigned to His Office

Nairobi — Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua on Monday met with the new Chief Administrative Secretaries (CASs) attached to his office.

Gachagua said that Ann Wanjiku Mwangi, Edwin Sudi Wandabusi and Nicholas Ngabiya Rioba reported to Office on Thursday, March 23, 2023, immediately after they were sworn in at State House, Nairobi.

"The CASs bring to my Office the much-needed diverse experience, professional expertise, energy, and focus, which are critical in effective and efficient execution of their duty," DP Gachagua said.

The meeting comes even as the High Court has barred the 50 CAS appointed by Ruto from assuming office pending the hearing and determination of a suit filed by the Law Society of Kenya (LSK) and the Katiba Institute

On March 24, Justice Hedwig Ong'undi also temporarily barred the 50 CASs from earning any salary, remuneration and any benefit until the court rules on the matter.

"Having read through the annexures, I am satisfied that interim conservatory orders are necessary. I therefore grant Prayer No 2 of the Notice of Motion in the interim," Justice Ong'undi said.

The case will be mentioned on March 28 for further directions.

According to the petitioners, the President cannot constitutionally create an office in the Public Service except upon the express recommendations of the of the Public Service Commission.

They further argue that the President by nominating the 50 CASs to the office of the Chief Administrative Secretaries against an approved office establishment of 23 has unconstitutionally created 27 extra positions.