Kenya: More Boxing Events Lined Up in Kenya After Madonga Sets Pace

Nairobi — More boxing events have been lined up across the country as part of a wider project to boost the popularity and community engagement of the sport.

Betting company BetNare says it will work closely with corporate, boxing federations and promoters to take the games to the grassroots and beyond.

This after two successful boxing events over the last two months at the Kenyatta International Conference Centre in January and more recently last weekend at the Kasarani Stadium.

"We are in consultation with the Kenya Professional Boxing organisers and the promoters to see how we can work together to have boxing events in other parts of the country," the betting company said

"We have had two very successful events in Nairobi and it is clear that the sport is loved by many people and it's growing in popularity. Now we need to take more events to other parts of the country, it was also great to hear that Nancy Matimu (MD Multichoice) are also looking into developing sports as a whole," said BetNare Chief Executive Office Terence Mutongerwa.

"BetNare is committed to helping rebuild the sport which was at one time very popular. We want to help unearth fresh talent to fill the gloves that were once worn by the likes of Robert Wangila Napunyi," added Mutongerwa.

Over the weekend, several boxing fights were held at the Kasarani Stadium gymnasium.

Karim "Mtu Kazi" Mandonga lived up to his hype to beat Uganda's Kenneth Lukyamuzi in a split decision and claim the vacant regional Pugilistic Syndicate of Tanzania (PST) light heavyweight title while Daniel Wanyonyi of Kenya beat Ugandan opponent Charles Kakande in a six-round non-title middleweight bout.