Sudan: Western Kassala Residents Protest Land Sales to 'Unworthy' Outsiders

27 March 2023
Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Kassala — Residents of West Kassala carried out a vigil in the Kassala Lands Office on Sunday morning, to protest the sale of investment plots in the excavation market to those they described as 'unworthy'.

Participants in the vigil carried banners calling for the dismissal of the designated governor of Sudan's Kassala state, and reversing his decision regarding [the sale of] plot No. 686 in the excavation market 'to individuals from outside the region'. They explained that the authorities previously removed all shops from the aforementioned area as a frontage to the national road. They emphasised that the owners of the removed shops have priority in the distribution of the land, and threatening "to take their rights by force if necessary".

Read the original article on Dabanga.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Dabanga. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.