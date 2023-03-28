Sudan: Western Kassala Residents Protest Land Sales to 'Unworthy' Outsiders

Kassala — Residents of West Kassala carried out a vigil in the Kassala Lands Office on Sunday morning, to protest the sale of investment plots in the excavation market to those they described as 'unworthy'.

Participants in the vigil carried banners calling for the dismissal of the designated governor of Sudan's Kassala state, and reversing his decision regarding [the sale of] plot No. 686 in the excavation market 'to individuals from outside the region'. They explained that the authorities previously removed all shops from the aforementioned area as a frontage to the national road. They emphasised that the owners of the removed shops have priority in the distribution of the land, and threatening "to take their rights by force if necessary".