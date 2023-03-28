Kenya: Nyanza Regional Commander Recalled to Police Headquarters

28 March 2023
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Ojwang Joe

Nyanza — The Nyanza Regional police commander Karanja Muiruri recalled to police headquarters in swift changes.

Former Eastern Regional police commander Noah Mwivanda will take over from him to coordinate operations.

Mwivanda is not new in the area as he had in the past served in the same capacity in the region.

Muiruri was recalled to police headquarters to wait for new allocations.

During the protests last week, one student was shot and killed in Maseno area while two others are nursing wounds.

Property was destroyed in other parts of the region which some of Muiruri's bosses felt was not necessary and that he failed to act decisively.

Mwivanda also commanded the operations on Monday March 27 in the region that left at least one person shot dead in Kisumu and two injured in Migori.

Dozens of police officers were sent to major towns including Kisii, Nyamira, Homabay to contain the protests.

The Isebania-Kisii highway was heavily manned by police who dispersed protesters who had blocked it for hours affecting traffic flow.

Mwivanda was Sunday ordered to drive to Kisumu and oversee the operations there to contain the protests while Muiruri was told to report to Vigilance House.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.