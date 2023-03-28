Kenya: Nyanza Regional Commander Recalled to Police Headquarters

Nyanza — The Nyanza Regional police commander Karanja Muiruri recalled to police headquarters in swift changes.

Former Eastern Regional police commander Noah Mwivanda will take over from him to coordinate operations.

Mwivanda is not new in the area as he had in the past served in the same capacity in the region.

Muiruri was recalled to police headquarters to wait for new allocations.

During the protests last week, one student was shot and killed in Maseno area while two others are nursing wounds.

Property was destroyed in other parts of the region which some of Muiruri's bosses felt was not necessary and that he failed to act decisively.

Mwivanda also commanded the operations on Monday March 27 in the region that left at least one person shot dead in Kisumu and two injured in Migori.

Dozens of police officers were sent to major towns including Kisii, Nyamira, Homabay to contain the protests.

The Isebania-Kisii highway was heavily manned by police who dispersed protesters who had blocked it for hours affecting traffic flow.

Mwivanda was Sunday ordered to drive to Kisumu and oversee the operations there to contain the protests while Muiruri was told to report to Vigilance House.