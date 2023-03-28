Kenya: Peaceful Assembly Core Tenets of Democracy, U.S. Says of Kenya Demos

28 March 2023
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — The US State Department says the rights to freedom of expression and association are core tenets of democracy.

Speaking on the demonstrations that rocked the country on Monday, Principal Deputy Spokesperson for the U.S. Department of State Vedant Patel stated that the US regrets the loss of life in the recent protests.

"The rights to freedom of expression and association, and the right of peaceful assembly, are core tenets of democracy."

"Countries that protect these fundamental freedoms and support an open, inclusive, and empowered civil society are more stable and prosperous. Kenya benefits from having an active and vibrant civil society," he said.

He urged opposition leaders and protestors to refrain from violence and rhetoric that could incite violence, and we urge government security forces to act with restraint.

This was in reaction to questions raised by reporters during a press briefing.

During the protests, one person was shot dead in Kisumu, and two were injured in Migori.

Several properties were destroyed in the chaos that erupted as police tried to stop a march by the opposition in parts of the country.

Police 20 cops were injured and three cars were destroyed and they arrested over 20 suspects over the same.

A mosque and church were burnt in attacks in Kibera slums and traffic was disrupted on many roads.

