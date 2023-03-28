Kenya: Is Kibra Being Punished for Welcoming Odinga? - Karua

Nairobi — Azimio La Umoja One Kenya Deputy Leader Martha Karua has demanded an explanation from the police over the violence in Kibra and the spate of attacks on private properties.

On Monday, a group of youth wreaked havoc in East África Specter Gas Company owned by Raila Odinga, and the Northlands farm belonging to Retired President Uhuru Kenyatta's family.

Karua decried that the actions were nothing short of impunity as the unknown gangs wreaked havoc with no police intervention to calm the situation.

"All Kenyans deserve protection by @NPSOfficial_KE irrespective of political affiliation. Kenyans are owed an explanation why kibera is burning tonight, & why East África Specter@RailaOdinga family business, &Kenyatta family Northlands were denied police protection," she tweeted.

The Narc Kenya Leader slammed Inspector General Japhet Koome for acting under the whims of the Executive by allowing rogue youth to destroy public property.

She insisted that the Inspector General must bear the personal responsibility for the failure of his police officers to counter the destruction.

"IG koome the 'tough talking ' police chief @NPSOfficial_KE who deploys police to block and tear gas lawful demonstrations but sits idle while hired goons invade and destroy private property of a retired president and commander in chief," Karua tweeted.

Karua alleged that the Azimio luminaries have intelligence that other plots have been hatched to target leaders as a means of derailing their quest.

"We had intelligence goons would be hired to wreck havoc today and it has come to pass, we have intelligence that there are plans to target more leaders @NPSOfficial_KE @ODPP_KE@DCI_Kenya the world is watching,"the Narc Kenya Leader said.

Kibra Violence

A mosque and a church were set ablaze in Kibra on Monday night in the aftermath of anti-government protests mobilized by opposition leader Raila Odinga.

The fighting between two rival gangs escalated after a series of rallies in the slum addressed by Opposition leaders on the second day of mass demonstrations against the high cost of living and a victory Odinga claims was stolen from him in last year's election.

"What is happening is extremely wrong, religious sites must be left out of this," one local said.

Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja said county fire engines managed to put out the fire before it could spread to residential houses.

"After a brief initial repulsion, three trucks managed to get to the scene and the fire has been contained from spreading further to households," Sakaja tweeted.

For hours, the fighting went on in Kibra, sparking widespread condemnation on social media where leaders and other Kenyans pleaded with authorities to intervene.

Uhuru,Raila attack

A group of goons stormed Raila Odinga's gas plant- East Africa Spectre Limited in Nairobi hours after a similar invasion at the Kenyatta family land in Northlands.

In both invasions, there was no police presence or intervention.

The invasion occurred as Odinga led demonstrations in Kawangware where he vowed to continue pushing for the reduction of the high cost of living.

"We are not going to relent until the cost of living is brought down and the server is opened," Odinga said.

Humphrey Waswa, the Security and Safety Manager at Spectre said that the goons specifically targeted the Managing Director's office which was pelted with stones.

"They were being assisted by four unmarked vehicles which were mainly land cruisers. We suspect that the target was on our Managing Director because her office is the one which has been damaged so much," said Waswa.

He, however, said that no one was injured.

At former President Uhuru Kenyatta's land along the Eastern By-Pass, hundreds of goons armed with power saws and machetes invaded the farm and cut several trees and set others on fire.

Police did not equally intervene.

It appeared a well-orchestrated raid as the majority of the youth were seen armed with power saws and actively engaged in cutting trees.

Police did not intervene.

Others were loading the trees in pickup trucks with others seen subdividing the land.

The highly charged youth are also seen walking away with sheep from the farm known as Northlands which hosts the Brookside Dairy farm that is owned by the Kenyatta family.

In pictures circulating on social media, the youth are loading the sheep in vehicles awaiting on the busy highway