Tanzania: 'Infrastructure Improvement At Amani Nature Reserve Impressive'

THE Ministry of Natural Resources and Tourism's advisory board for the Tanzania Forest Services Agency (TFS) has been satisfied with large investment made in improving infrastructure and environment of the Amani Nature Reserve.

The improvements are being made with the funding from the government's own funds and Covid-19 relief funds which the government had secured from the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

The board expressed its satisfaction recently after visiting the Amani Nature Reserve located in Muheza District, Tanga Region with the aim of inspecting the improvement of infrastructure and tourism services.

Board member, Advocate Piensia Kiure praised the leadership of TFS for the large investment they have made in the park, asking them to increase creativity in promoting the park.

"The investment made here is very big and potential to the country's economic growth, therefore the power of promoting it should increase. We must as well become creative and give ideas that will help to improve the Reserve," Adv Kiure said.

Furthermore, Adv Kiure urged the management to enter into agreements (MOU) with countries that have excelled in tourism ecosystems so that they can exchange expertise with a view to sharing knowledge.

"If you want to have new knowledge of how to improve the reserve it is important to have good relationship with countries that have maintained and performed well in tourism industry," Adv Kiure said.

Another board member CPA Bahati Masila praised the management of the TFS for ensuring that tourism infrastructure in the reserve, admitting that he was attracted to visit the reserve with his family.

The head of TFS's Tourism Division, Mr Someni Mteleka said they had taken several measures to ensure the investment becomes productive including producing videos in four different languages (Chinese, German, English and Swahili) aimed at reaching more tourists.

On other hand, TFS Deputy Assistant Commissioner and Chief Accountant, Mr Peter Mwakosya, said in this financial year, the Agency has allocated funds to improve its reserves in order to attract more tourists, the major goal being to attract 5,000,000 tourists by 2025.