Kenya: Leaders Mourn Banisa MP Kullow Hassan Maalim Following Boda Boda Accident

Nairobi — Tributes have been pouring in for Banisa Member of Parliament Kullow Hassan Maalim who died while receiving treatment at a Nairobi hospital.

Kullow succumbed to injuries on Tuesday night following a motorcycle hit-and-run accident in Nairobi's South C area.

His death was announced by Eldas MP Adan Keynan, who remembered Kullow as a devoted public servant who discharged his duties with honour.

"I share my deepest condolences with the family, friends and people of Banisa following this unfortunate loss and pray that Allah (SWT) will grant them sabr and comfort during this lowest moment. May Allah grant his soul Jannatul Firdaws. Amiin Amiin," Keynan said in a tribute.

Kibwezi West MP Mwengi Mutuse eulogised Kulow was a good person and particularly dedicated to his oversight as well as other parliamentary duties.

"For the last few months, I have been serving with Hon. Kulow in the Public Accounts C'mtee of the 13th Parliament where we were beginning to bond very well. Hon. Kulow was a good person and particularly dedicated to his oversight as well as other parliamentary duties. May his Soul Rest in Peace," Mutuse added.

Mandera West MP Adan Haji Yussuf says Kullow was a great leader and a devoted Muslim who has played a pivotal role in our society.

"My heartfelt condolences to the people of Banissa and the family of my colleague and friend Hon. Kullow Maalim Hassan, MP for Banissa, who passed on early this morning at Aga Khan Hospital. May Allah grant his family and the people of Banissa comfort and May his soul rest in Jannatul Firdaus. Ameen." Yussuf said.

Kullow was serving his second term after he was re-elected under the United Democratic Movement ticket.