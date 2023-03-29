Kenya: We Need One Year to Be Ready, Says Harambee Stars Coach Firat

28 March 2023
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Timothy Olobulu

Nairobi — Harambee Stars head coach Engin Firat has said the team needs more than a year to be ready to compete at the highest level.

Speaking after Tuesday night's 2-1 defeat to Iran in a friendly match in Tehran, the tactician says there still remains a lot of work to be done with the team.

"In one year, we will be ready, but now we still have more work to do. We need more time to develop," the coach said after the match in Tehran.

He added; "I said always that we need time for these boys. This was their first time together in a long time and against a very strong team like Iran. It was always going to be difficult. But I am happy with the way they played and fought for everything,"

"We were unlucky to lose but in the end everyone understands that we have a clear way to follow," the coach added.

Stars are out of competitive football for probably the next eight months as they are out of the qualifiers for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations.

The next tournament in sight for Stars will be the 2024 Africa Nations Championship (CHAN), a tournament tailored for local based players only.

Meanwhile, Firat says he was pleased with the cameo performances for new boys Daniel Anyembe and Alfred Scriven, also maintaining they need more time to blend in with the team.

"If someone comes from Europe, they need time to adapt. I am happy they got their debut tonight and hope many more will follow,"

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.