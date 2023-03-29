Kenya: NCIC Calls for End of Antigovernmental Protests, Urges Dialogue

28 March 2023
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Beverly Mautia

Nairobi — The National Cohesion and Integrity Commission (NCIC) has demanded end to the parallel protests organised to counter those called by the Azimio La Umoja One Kenya anti-government protests over election reforms and electoral reforms.

Speaking during a press conference Tuesday, Chairman Samuel Kobia stressed that only dialogue can address deep sitting issues affecting Kenyans.

He condemned the acts of disturbance and tension that esclates destroying properties.

The Commission regretted that demonstration had provided an opportunity for criminals to vandalise and destroy public and private property.

More to follow...

