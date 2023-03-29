Kenya: IG Koome Says Probe Underway on Kenyatta Land Invasion, Odinga Firm Vandalism

Nairobi — Inspector General of Police Japhet Koome says investigations have been launched on invasion of Kenyatta family Northlands farm abd Azimio leader Raila Odionga's gas company.

In a statement, Koome indicated that action will be taken against the culprits.

Police were finally been deployed to the Northlands Farm, almost 24-hours after it was invaded by unknown people.

The parcel of land which belongs to the Kenyatta Family is located along the Eastern Bypass, Ruiru, and destroyed property.

The slow response by the security agencies has raised eyebrows after dozens of unknown people armed with power saws and machetes raided the farm and cut down a number of trees before escaping with an unknown number of sheep.

The over 11,000-acre farm was set to host a real estate haven that included low and high-income residential areas, an agricultural zone, an industrial area and schools.

More to follow....