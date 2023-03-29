Kenya: IG Koome Says Probe Underway on Kenyatta Land Invasion, Odinga Firm Vandalism

28 March 2023
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Bruhan Makong

Nairobi — Inspector General of Police Japhet Koome says investigations have been launched on invasion of Kenyatta family Northlands farm abd Azimio leader Raila Odionga's gas company.

In a statement, Koome indicated that action will be taken against the culprits.

Police were finally been deployed to the Northlands Farm, almost 24-hours after it was invaded by unknown people.

The parcel of land which belongs to the Kenyatta Family is located along the Eastern Bypass, Ruiru, and destroyed property.

The slow response by the security agencies has raised eyebrows after dozens of unknown people armed with power saws and machetes raided the farm and cut down a number of trees before escaping with an unknown number of sheep.

The over 11,000-acre farm was set to host a real estate haven that included low and high-income residential areas, an agricultural zone, an industrial area and schools.

More to follow....

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.