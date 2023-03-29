Kenya: Former EPRA DG Oimeke Handed 3-Year Jail Term for Receiving Sh200,000 Bribe

Nairobi — Former Energy Petroleum and Regulatory Authority (EPRA) Director General Pavel Oimeke has been handed a three-year jail term for receiving a Sh200,000 bribe to open a petrol station in Nyanza.

Trail magistrate Peter Ooko also gave Oimeke an alternative Sh1 million fine.

Ooko said that the prosecution had proved the charge of receiving a bribe beyond reasonable doubt.

The prosecution called a total of 13 witnesses who gave their evidence during the trail.

Oimeke is said to had received the treated money from Wycliffe Otieno who had applied to have his filling station opened in Nyanza

The said money was handed to the complainant ( Otieno) by the officials from Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC).