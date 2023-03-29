Kenya: Odinga Claims President Ruto Sponsored Violence on Kenyatta Land, His Gas Firm

Nairobi — Opposition Leader Raila Odinga is now blaming President William Ruto who is out of the country for the spate of attacks on private properties that unfolded Monday.

Odinga alleged that the government-sanctioned goons on Northlands Farm owned by retired President Uhuru Kenyatta and his firm East Africa Specter where the property was looted and destroyed.

The Azimio La Umoja One Kenya Leader mentioned that the violence witnessed yesterday in the country was part of President Ruto's modus operandi in any quest for change.

"Let there be no confusion here. Violence has been Ruto's stock in trade against Kenyans whenever Kenyans have sought to change their lot and what happened yesterday is not any different," he stated.

Odinga pointed out that despite the Azimio Coalition ensuring their protest remained peaceful in different parts of the country. The state was hellbent on disrupting the demonstrations and characterize them with chaos.

He stated that the Kenya Kwanza Alliance government had a hand in the scenes of violence witnessed in Northlands, in Kisumu, Kibra, Mathare and Spectre company.

"Despite Azimio supporters bending over to ensure that the protests are conducted strictly within the law, the State, under the direction of Ruto and Gachagua, did everything to ensure the protests degenerate into chaos and lead to death," the Opposition Leader said.

The ODM Leader warned that more attacks on private properties will be meted on Kenyans opposed to the clamor for changes in the country.

The Azimio Leader decried that President Ruto's administration was drawing back the achievements in the constitution insisting that they will not allow it.

"Let's make no mistake. Nobody must pretend to be safe. Anyone with any property in any part of the country has every reason to fear. Anyone with a sizeable piece of land business must be very afraid," Odinga said.

"We have every reason to believe that other properties will be invaded in the coming days," he added.

Even as the opposition coalition pushes for the reduction of the high cost of living, they dashed their hopes on the government achieving their demands saying the recent actions only threaten the country's stability for growth.

"How does Ruto go to Germany and talk about attracting German foreign investments to Kenya knowing very well that back at home, he has put in place a machinery for vicious attack on local investments?" Odinga posed.

The Former Prime Minister alleged that the Ruto-led administration is working on fueling the class war that he had promised during the 2022 campaigns.

He called on the international community to take a stance on the invasion by the goons on private property insisting that no law allows such attempts to quell the constitutional protests.

"It is clear that country is being ran by people suffering acute split personality disorders. The country is in the hands of men who are goons at heart while pretending to be leaders and statesmens," said Odinga.