Kenya: M-PESA Foundation Unveils Sh6 Million Women Empowerment Program

Nairobi — M-PESA Foundation has partnered with the Rose Women's Foundation to unveil a Sh6 million economic empowerment program that will see 150 women entrepreneurs equipped with the right skills to run sustainable businesses and alleviate poverty in the long-term.

The program will facilitate training on micro-enterprise business skills and provide mentorship and access to finance to empower the women to achieve income growth and run sustainable businesses.

"We seek to empower women from all over the country to enable more of them to engage in business, which will further create an environment that enables all women to participate in the day-to-day market and business decisions that are not only essential for the community but also for the nation as a whole," said John Ohaga, M-PESA Foundation Trustee.

The program involves two levels where the women go through micro-enterprise business training with subjects including bookkeeping and finance.

The course also includes principles of lean start-ups such as measuring growth and tracking profits and losses.

"We are happy about this new partnership with M-PESA Foundation that will help women succeed as entrepreneurs and provide for their families. We look forward to the journey ahead and will do our part to promote Kenya's economic advancement especially among women," said Allie Amoroso, Director, Rose Women's Foundation.