Kenya: Religious Leaders Condemn Attacks on Places of Worship, Demand Solution to Political Stalemate

Mombasa — Religious leaders have deplored the chaos and targeting of churches and mosques as was witnessed Monday in Nairobi during protests called by the opposition.

The religious leaders have called for the two sides of the political divide to find an amicable solution to prevent the occurrence of violence and anarchy in the country.

"We condemn in the strongest terms possible what is going on because it is culminating in a very serious and dangerous trend because what happened in Kibra is an organised gang organised from either side.

We want to take this opportunity to speak directly to the politicians in this country, we only have one nation, many of us have nowhere to run to when things degenerate," said Bishop Tee Nalo in Mombasa.

Bishop encouraged politicians to come up with a solution to the current political impasse in the country. "We demand as citizens of this nation that you find a solution to the current problem because the trend this political contestation is now taking is a dangerous one," stated the Bishop.

He added, "We are heading to a religious confrontation which we cannot afford to allow in this country. We are also getting to a class confrontation that we should not allow in this country. We are getting into an ethnic confrontation that we should not allow in this country."

He implored the leaders to lead on the front and come up with a solution. "We cannot have a grandstand of people saying we will do this and we won't do that because at the end of the day as leaders you need a country to lead you cannot lead trees nor animals you need people to lead."

SUPKEM Vice Chairman Sheikh Muhdhar Khitamy said what is bedeviling the country is a result of the "selfish interest of politicians". He urged Kenyans to turn a blind eye to the machinations of politicians that are out to sabotage the country.

Sheikh Abu Qatada requested the opposition leader to call off the bi-weekly protests as Muslims are observing the holy month of Ramadhan.

"Yesterday, people missed Taraweeh (night prayer), and others missed breaking their fasts because of chaos in parts of Kibra. As the opposition leader, we ask you to respect the holy month of Ramadhan if you really respect our religion, and the Muslims of this country," said Sheikh Abu Qatada.

Mathias Shipeta Haki, Africa Rapid Response Officer, advocated for peace and cohesion among Kenyans and respect for houses of worship. - Kna