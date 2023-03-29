Kenya: Omune Set for Full Debut As Firat Names Harambee Stars Team to Play Iran

Nairobi — Victor Omune is set to make his full Harambee Stars debut on Tuesday night after being named in coach Engin Firat's starting XI to face Iran in an international friendly match in Tehran.

The AFC Leopards man has been rewarded for his good form at club level and will start in a front three that will be led by skipper Michael Olunga and Masud Juma.

Omune is among three local based players who will start the match.

At the same time, Firat has preferred Amos Nondi to start on the right side of defense, the former Gor Mahia midfielder having also played in the same position during Firat's last two games in charge.

New Kenya Police FC signing Patrick Matasi will start his first match for the national team in between the sticks since the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations. Brian Mandela and Joseph Okumu will be in central defense with Teddy Akumu and Richard Odada manning the midfield.

Harambee Stars Starting XI

Patrick Matasi (GK), Amos Nondi, Eric Ouma, Brian Mandela, Joseph Okumu, Teddy Akumu, Victor Omune, Richard Odada, Michael Olunga, Duke Abuya, Masud Juma.

Substitutes

Ian Otieno (GK), Bryne Odhiambo (GK), David Ochieng, Johnstone Omurwa, Aboud Omar, Daniel Sakari, Daniel Anyembe, Alpha Onyango, Kenneth Muguna, Wilkims Ochieng, Abdalla Hassan, Elvis Rupia.