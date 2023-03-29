Kenya: It Wasn't Me, Ichung'wah Says of Claims He Orchestrated Kenyatta Land Invasion

Nairobi — National Assembly Majority Leader Kimani Ichung'wah has dismissed claims that he was behind the invasion of the Northlands Farm owned by President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Addressing journalists on Tuesday at Parliament Buildings, Ichung'wah instead described it as a plot by Azimio La Umoja One Kenya Coalition Leader Raila Odinga to tarnish the names of President William Ruto's allies.

"We know this is a deliberate and well-choreographed script to tarnish some of us especially from the Mt. Kenya community. Odinga knows that we are equally peaceful men and they should desist from tarnishing the names of President, his Deputy and any of us," he said.

The Kikuyu MP alleged that Odinga financed and orchestrated the violence that took place yesterday at Kenyatta's family farm.

Ichung'wah questioned how the property of the two-former head of state failed to have enough security personnel to guard the vast land poking holes into why the unknown gang only managed to attack a section of the prime property.

"Kenyans needs to ask themselves how come not even one of many policemen that guard Northland was not available and if you answer that question that is actually the script," he stated.

"From what I have seen goons only managed to cause havoc on a certain side, they didn't get to access the Brookside dairy farm to drink milk," he said.

Last week in Kianyaga, Ichung'wah publicly warned that former president Kenyatta's vast family land could be invaded by locals if he continued to finance the Azimio la Umoja One Kenya protest.

"I want to ask our former president to respect other people's property. If you cannot do that, we have so many questions to ask you starting with the land you occupy in Ruiru, Taita Taveta, and Nakuru. If you attack people's property, we will also attack your land and ensure those that do not also get a share,"he said.

Ichung'wah however defended himself by saying his sentiments in Kirinyanga was only a warning to the Former President on what his supporters were saying concerning claims that he was financing the Azimio protest.

"I addressed him because he is the Azimio financier and I cautioned him that he is losing hold of the people when he was President and last week. I am ready to account for my time on regards to the allegations," the Kikuyu MP said.

Northlands Attack

In pictures circulating on social media platforms, the rowdy youth numbering about 300 cut the trees using power saws and set the property on fire.

It appeared a well-orchestrated raid as the majority of the youth were seen armed with power saws and actively engaged in cutting trees.

Police did not intervene.

Others were loading the trees in pickup trucks with their motive.

The highly charged youth are also seen walking away with sheep from the farm known as Northlands which hosts the Brookside Dairy farm that is owned by the Kenyatta family.

There were no reports of farm workers or staff injuries as the private security guards were helpless against the people who breached the property from the Eastern Bypass side.