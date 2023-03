Nairobi — A goalkeeping mistake from Patrick Matasi six minutes from time saw Iran complete a comeback against Kenya, Ramin Razaeian squeezing in a goal from the near post as Iran beat Harambee Stars 2-1 in an international friendly match in Tehran.

Michael Olunga had given Stars the lead in the second half, but Iran equalized through Mohammad Mohebi's 76th minute header from a Razaeian freekick.