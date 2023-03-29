Tanzania: High Expectations As U.S. Harris Jets in

Mwanza — ACDEMICIANS have expressed high expectations on the visit by the US Vice President Kamala Harris, saying it will earn Tanzania an international mileage.

They said the historic visit is a result of the country's good leadership under the President Samia Suluhu Hassan which promotes democracy and good governance.

The scholars said the visit by Ms Harris in the country has been also been contributed by President Samia determination to open up the country and strengthen diplomatic relations.

An Economist, Dr Isaac Safari told the 'Daily News' that the visit by the US leader to Tanzania will attract global attention which is crucial for the country to market its tourist attractions including Mount Kilimanjaro, Serengeti National Parks, and Lake Victoria.

Dr Safari commended President Samia's commitment on to strengthen economic and political ties with both developed and developing nations through diversified transfer of technology and innovation to address the challenges confronting the country including unemployment.

"The visit will spotlight our country's beauty to the global stage, I expect many other guests from abroad including US will be interested to visit our country for various purposes including investment," Dr Safari noted.

He suggested thorough discussion with the US on best ways to speed up the country's farming modernization taking into account that US is the high tech most developed nation with the Silicon Valley where Google among other global remarkable innovation come to existence.

He said agricultural crops such as cashew nut and avocado can tap the US market under good trade terms born from constructive diplomatic talks including the today's visit that among other will take a look at boosting agribusiness between the two countries.

Equally, International Relation Expert, Mr Hamiduni Maliseli said the trip should highlight workable collaborative actions between the two nations on maximizing country's value addition in key sector with agriculture be given first priority since it employs nearly 60 percent of all citizens.

Mr Maliseli commended Dr Samia's diplomatic achievements on connecting the country to the global stage thus attracting Direct Foreign Investment (DFI) in the country while widening market for Tanzanians producers to serve both local and overseas' demand.

For his part development expert, Dr Gorge Mtalemwa said the country should utilize good diplomatic ties with different nations including USA, China, Singapore and Japan to boost microeconomic productivity via capacitating workforce including youth so that they can be job creators in effort to curb unemployment while cherishing self-reliance.