Tanzania Lost to Uganda Cranes

28 March 2023
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Benjamin Ben

Taifa Stars have conceded a late 1-0 loss from Uganda Cranes at Benjamin Mkapa Stadium in Dar es Salaam.

Substitute Rogers Mato has netted the stoppage time winner to revive his side's opportunity of qualifying for Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) finals.

The outcome means both Taifa Stars and Uganda are tied on 4 points with two matches remaining to play.

Up next, Stars welcome Niger at the same venue early in June in a must win duel for the home side.

Despite the setback, the country's envoys still have a chance to qualify for the AFCON finals.

However, only Algeria from group F have made it through to Ivory Coast where the finals will be held next year.

It is the first defeat for Stars Head Coach Adel Amrouche at the helm of the team.

