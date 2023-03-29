Mozambique: Disaster Management Fund Coordinator Accused of Corruption

Maputo — Mozambique's Central Office for the Fight Against Corruption (GCCC) has begun criminal proceedings against the coordinator of the Disasters Management Fund (FDC) for his alleged involvement, in 2022, in acts of corruption in the Mozambican relief agency, the National Disaster Risk Management Institute (INGD).

A Tuesday press release from the Attorney-General's Office (PGR) said there were strong indications of such crimes as illicit participation in business, and abuse of office.

The release did not name the coordinator, but the Zitamar News Service said the man is believed to be Rui Costa.

The GCCC's action resulted from a whistle blower informing the anti-corruption office of undue payments, under-invoicing and falsification of delivery notes.

The suspect was charged on 6 December, but the GCCC only went public with the case on Tuesday.

The GCCC added that a second case is under way concerning fraudulent contracts for the supply of goods. Four public officials (who have not yet been named) signed contracts in which there was a huge difference between the cost of acquiring the goods, and the cost paid by the State. The difference went into the pockets of the allegedly corrupt staff.

The suspects are accused of corruption, illicit participation in business and money laundering.