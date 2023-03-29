Mozambique Receives Vaccines Against Cholera

Maputo — Mozambique has received 1.7 million doses of vaccines against cholera, a disease that has so far killed 85 people among 17,646 cases diagnosed.

According to the head of the surveillance department in the Ministry of Health, Domingos Guihole, the vaccines are destined for the central cities of Quelimane, Chimoio and Beira, and Marromeu district, on the south bank of the Zambezi.

"The vaccination campaign is being prepared and it will be implemented very soon', Guihole said, cited in Tuesday's issue of the Maputo daily "Notícias.'

Quelimane, in particular, has registered a significant increase in cases, a situation caused by flooding and destruction of the water supply network, following Cyclone Freddy.

"On Monday, vaccines were dispatched to Sofala, and it is expected that other quantities will follow today to Quelimane', said Guihole.

According to the deputy national health director, Ivan Manhiça, Quelimane expects to vaccinate, in the coming days, over 410,000 people aged two and above.

In Zambézia, cholera has reached, besides Quelimane, the districts of Inhassunge, Nicoadala, Namacurra and Maganja da Costa.

Currently, 440 patients, infected by cholera, are hospitalized in various health care facilities.