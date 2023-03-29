Mozambique: 44,000 Hectares Lost in Inhambane

28 March 2023
Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique (Maputo)

Maputo — The passage of Freddy Cyclone, in the southern Mozambican province of Inhambane, has caused the loss of over 44,000 hectares of crops.

According to the provincial Director of Agriculture and Fisheries, Francisco Feijão, cited in Tuesday's issue of the Maputo daily "Notícias', 44,953 hectares were lost to the cyclone. In addition, 16,351 hectares were affected by drought, and 102 hectares by pests and disease.

"The phenomenon affected maize, millet, sorghum, cassava and vegetables', Feijão said, adding that "Mabote, Vilankulo, Inhassoro, Funhalouro, Guvuro and Maxixe are the most affected districts.'

For his part, the governor of Inhambane province, Daniel Chapo, said that work is being carried out with cooperation partners in order to acquire seeds and production inputs in order to help the producers who lost their crops.

"We have to work together to avoid food insecurity. Our partners have an approach to work with the local authorities in order to provide help to the producers', he said.

