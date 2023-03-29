Kenya Has Rich Human Capital for the World Market, President Ruto Says

29 March 2023
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Berlin — Kenya has one of the world's finest human capital, President William Ruto has said.

He noted that the Government will leverage on the "diverse, rich and skilled resource" to further the interests of the country.

"It is among the biggest asset that we have; it is of very good value."

He made the remarks on Tuesday in Berlin when he met Kenyans living in Germany.

Because of their industry and brilliance, Dr Ruto observed that Kenyans can work anywhere.

The President told the meeting that negotiations are underway with countries such as Germany to eliminate red-tape so that the skills can be exported and put to full use.

"We are also reviewing the Diaspora Policy so that we can take advantage of the opportunities that exist out there."

He asked Kenyan institutions to continue to maintain and produce quality professionals of all cadres and stripes. - Presidential Communication Service

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.