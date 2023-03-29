Tunisia/Libya: Afcon 2023 - Qualifiers - Gr. J - Day 4 - Tunisia Qualify for Final Phase After Away Win Over Libya 1-0

Tunis/Tunisia — Tunisia's national soccer team booked their ticket to the final phase of the 2023 African Cup of Nations in Côte d'Ivoire thanks to a narrow 1-0 win over Libya at a qualifying round Group J day-4 game played on Tuesday night at the Bnina Martyrs Stadium in Benghazi.

The only goal of the match was scored by Haythem Jouini (16'). It was Jouini's second goal in two games since he returned to the national squad.

At day 3 played last Friday in Rades, Tunisia dominated Libya 3-0.

In the other group match, Equatorial Guinea defeated Botswana 3-2 away from home after also winning 2-0 at day 3.

With 10 points, Tunisia officially booked their place in the final phase with two days to go, ahead of Equatorial Guinea (9 points), who also qualified. Libya (3 points) and Botswana (1 point) are third and fourth, respectively.

Tunisia will travel to Equatorial Guinea and Libya to Botswana in the next round.

Top two finishers in each group will qualify for the next African Cup of Nations, to be hosted by Cote Côte d'Ivoire after it was postponed to January 2024.