Tunisia to Host 10th OIC Halal Expo Trade Fair, May 31-June 4

Tunis/Tunisia — Tunisia will host the 10th Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Halal Expo Trade Fair on May 31-June 4 at the Kram Exhibition Centre.

This fair aims to increase the OIC member States' share in the global trade volume of halal products and services and to build trade and investment partnerships between institutions operating in this sector in OIC member, reads a Trade and Export Development Ministry press release.

The event will be organised by the OIC's Islamic Center for Development of Trade (ICDT), the Standards and Metrology Institute for Islamic Countries (SMIIC) and the International Fairs & Exhibitions (I.F.E Tunisia) under the aegis of the Trade and Export Development Ministry.

This event is expected to draw local and international interest and will offer an opportunity to attract the business community, trade development agencies and economic actors from OIC countries and the world.

On the sidelines of the exhibition, several events will be organised, including a round table, experiences sharing in the field of halal certification between OIC member States, a training workshop on market access for the benefit of women's cooperatives, business meetings between sellers and buyers of halal food and beauty products and field visits to several Tunisian companies that are pioneers in this field.