Kenya: President Ruto Mourns Banissa MP Kullow Maalim as a Dedicated Public Servant

29 March 2023
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — President William Ruto has mourned Banissa Member of Parliament as a dedicated public servant.

The head of state described the late legislator as a leader who was a passionate advocate for Kenyans," he stated.

"Condolences to the people of Banissa Constituency for losing your MP, Kulow Maalim Hassan. I extend my condolences to the family, colleagues and friends. We have lost a dedicated public servant and a passionate advocate for the people and interests of Mandera County as a whole."

The legislator died following an accident in Nairobi - succumbed to injuries sustained in an accident in which he said to have been hit by a boda boda rider in South C.

His family said he succumbed on Tuesday night at the Aga Khan Hospital's ICU where he was admitted.

Eldas MP Adan Keynan, described Kullow as a devoted public servant who discharged his duties with honour.

"I share my deepest condolences with the family, friends and people of Banisa following this unfortunate loss and pray that Allah (SWT) will grant them sabr and comfort during this lowest moment. May Allah grant his soul Jannatul Firdaws. Amiin Amiin," Keynan said in a tribute.

Kibwezi West MP Mwengi Mutuse eulogised Kulow was a good person and particularly dedicated to his oversight as well as other parliamentary duties.

"For the last few months, I have been serving with Hon. Kulow in the Public Accounts C'mtee of the 13th Parliament where we were beginning to bond very well. Hon. Kulow was a good person and particularly dedicated to his oversight as well as other parliamentary duties. May his Soul Rest in Peace," Mutuse added.

Mandera West MP Adan Haji Yussuf says Kullow was a great leader and a devoted Muslim who has played a pivotal role in our society.

