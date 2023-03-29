Namibians Shine At SA Junior Championships

A Namibian team excelled to win 15 medals and finish eighth out of 72 clubs that competed at the South African National Junior Age Group Championships at Kings Park Swimming Pool in Durban last weekend.

The championships saw swimmers from across South Africa and neighbouring nations competing in the men and women's 12-and-under to 16-year age categories across all styles and over various distances.

Namibia's stand-out performer was Oliver Durand who won two gold, three silver and three bronze medals, while he also established seven new Namibian records.

Durand won gold in the men's 15-16 year 200m butterfly in a new Namibian record time of 2:06,47, and the 200m individual medley in a new record time of 2:07,92.

He won silver in the 400m freestyle in a new record time of 4:11,22; the 200m breaststroke in a new record time of 2:25,71; and the 100m breaststroke.

His three bronze medals were won in the 200m freestyle in a new record time of 1:57,53; the 400m individual medley in a new record time of 4:39,37; and the 200m backstroke. Durand also set a new Namibian record for the 200m freestyle in a time of 1:57,92.

Roselinda Matyati also shone at the championships, winning silver in the girls 12-and-under 50m butterfly in a new Namibian record time of 30,61, and the 50m backstroke. She also won bronze in the 16-and-under 100m backstroke in a new record time of 1:10,92, and set a new Namibian record of 1:11,27 in the 11-12 100m backstroke.

Other stand-out performances included Rodney Feris who won three bronze medals in the boys 12-and-under 100m freestyle, the 100m butterfly, and the 400m freestyle; Naan Jiao who won silver in the boys 12-and-under 200 breaststroke and set a new Namibian record time of 10:17,47 in the 800m freestyle, and Ainoa Naukosho who set new Namibian records of 4:58.24 in the 400m freestyle and 5:33.62 in the 400m individual medley in the u12 girls category.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Namibia South Africa Sport By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The swimmers said the championships were very challenging with tough competition mounted by the other swimmers. According to Matyayi the level of competition in South Africa was an eye-opener, but that being there was a great experience that will better equip her for future competitions and motivate her to push harder. Durand echoed Matyayi's sentiments, saying that while the competition was very tough and challenging he pushed through and had fun.

The Namibian team consisted of Salomé Rey, Ernst Jansen, Rodney Feris, Oliver Durand, Ayden Jiao, Liam Kinnaird, Mikayla Geyser, Milan Prisloo, Roselinda Matyayi and Ainoa Naukosho.