Kenya Home to 4,700 Super Rich, New Report Shows

Nairobi — Kenya is home to 4,700 Dollar millionaires, a new report shows, coming at a time when the number of super rich in the country is growing.

Henley and Partners' Africa Wealth Report also ranks the country number four on the African continent's top big wealth markets.

On the list, South Africa tops with high net worth individuals (HNWIs) followed by Egypt, Nigeria, Kenya and then Morocco.

Together, the five countries make 56 percent of Africa's HNWIs.

Currently, there exists 138,000 HNWIs on the continent with $1 million of investible wealth among them 23 US dollar billionaires and 328 centi-millionaires.

"Despite a tough decade, South Africa is still home to over twice as many HNWI's as any other African country, an impressive 30% of the continent's centi-millionaires," the report reads.

"Egypt takes the price for most of the billionaires and Mauritius boasts by far the highest wealth per capita," it added.

Likewise, the report also indicates that Rwanda and Mauritius are some of the fastest growing markets and economies in the world amid ravaging effects of the covid-19 pandemic.