Kenya: Gideon Moi Condemns Attack on Kenyatta, Odinga Properties, Calls for Tolerance

KANU Party chairperson Gideon Moi has broken his silence over the violence witnessed in different parts of the country following Monday's anti-government protests.

Moi's statement comes two days after goons invaded former President Uhuru Kenyatta's Northlands farm and targeted Opposition chief Raila Odinga's Spectre Company.

The KANU party Chair condemned the destruction of private property, stating that it was wrong to take advantage of the protests to harm anyone, regardless of their political beliefs.

"Even as we exercise the right to picket under Article 37, we must all be emphatic in denouncing the destruction of private property in any part of this country, be it a stall, shop, supermarket or even farm," he said.

While commenting on the deadly Kibra clashes, Moi said that Kenyans should be tolerant of each other and should refuse to be divided over political issues.

He stated that the country's constitution acknowledges the supremacy of God in the Preamble and the freedom of religion, thus reaffirming the importance of religious tolerance despite one's beliefs.

"We must come to a common understanding as a nation that our different political inclinations should not degenerate into religious animosity as recently witnessed in parts of Kibra Constituency, Nairobi County," he said.

The incidences in Kibra and the destruction of Odinga and Kenyatta's property has attracted condemnation from Kenyans and religious leaders alike who have called on President William Ruto and Odinga to engage in dialogue to resolve their differences.

The calls were made Tuesday when inter-religious leaders visited the two places of worship in Kibra an effort to quell the tension that was threatening to escalate.

The destruction of property in different parts of the country have put the police on the spot over their failure to maintain law and order on the day of chaos.