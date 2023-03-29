Kenya: KEPSA Says Kenya Losing Sh3 Billion Daily Due to Demonstrations

Nairobi — The Kenya Private Sector Alliance (KEPSA) says that the the country is incurring losses to the tune of about Sh3 billion daily due to the demonstrations by the Azimio La Umoja One K:enya coalition party.

The private sector umbrella body has implored politicians to review their political stand and consider pursuing alternative dispute resolution measures outlined in our constitution as well as protect the rights of businesses to operate without fear of political retribution or violence.

In a statement, KEPSA Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Carole Kariuki voiced concern over the demonstrations held every Mondays and Thursdays describing them as a setback to the country's economic growth agenda.

KEPSA has also called upon law enforcement officials to uphold impartiality and ensure the equal protection of all citizens.