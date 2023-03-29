Kenya: Banissa MP Maalim Hassan to Be Buried in Lang'ata at 1.45pm

Nairobi — Banissa Member of Parliament Maalim Hassan is set to be buried at the Lang'ata Muslim Cemetery at 1.45pm today.

A communication from National Assembly speaker Moses Wetangula further stated that an ad-hoc committee has been formed to liaise with the family on the burial arrangements.

"On behalf of all the members of the National Assembly, the entire parliamentary fraternity and indeed on my own behalf, I convey our heartfelt condolences with the family of the late hon Kulow Maalim, the people of Banissa constituency, all his relatives and friends and indeed the nation," Wetangula stated.

President William Ruto mourned Hassan as a dedicated public servant.

The head of state described the late legislator as a leader who was a passionate advocate for Kenyans," he stated.

"Condolences to the people of Banissa Constituency for losing your MP, Kulow Maalim Hassan. I extend my condolences to the family, colleagues and friends. We have lost a dedicated public servant and a passionate advocate for the people and interests of Mandera County as a whole."

The legislator died following an accident in Nairobi - succumbed to injuries sustained in an accident in which he said to have been hit by a boda boda rider in South C.

His family said he succumbed on Tuesday night at the Aga Khan Hospital's ICU where he was admitted.

Eldas MP Adan Keynan, described Kullow as a devoted public servant who discharged his duties with honour.

"I share my deepest condolences with the family, friends and people of Banisa following this unfortunate loss and pray that Allah (SWT) will grant them sabr and comfort during this lowest moment. May Allah grant his soul Jannatul Firdaws. Amiin Amiin," Keynan said in a tribute.

Kibwezi West MP Mwengi Mutuse eulogised Kulow was a good person and particularly dedicated to his oversight as well as other parliamentary duties.

"For the last few months, I have been serving with Hon. Kulow in the Public Accounts C'mtee of the 13th Parliament where we were beginning to bond very well. Hon. Kulow was a good person and particularly dedicated to his oversight as well as other parliamentary duties. May his Soul Rest in Peace," Mutuse added.