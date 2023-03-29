South Africa: Arrest of Suspects in Connection With Kwazakhele Birthday Killings Commended

Eastern Cape Provincial Police Commissioner, Lieutenant General Nomthetheleli Lillian Mene, has commended the arrest of four dangerous suspects in connection with the mass shooting at a birthday party in KwaZakhele, Gqeberha.

The suspects were arrested on Monday in Peelton location in King Williams Town.

They were arrested by the Serious and Violent Crimes Unit, in conjunction with the Provincial Tracking Team.

The arrests come after the lead investigator received information on the whereabouts of the four outstanding suspects believed to be linked to the birthday mass killing in KwaZakhele. Eight people were shot dead and three others seriously wounded on 29 January 2023, when two armed men entered a property in Makanda Street and opened fire at those attending the birthday party.

The four suspects escaped during the arrest of the first suspect in Walmer, earlier this month.

According to information received, the four fugitives, aged between 30 and 34, were found hiding in Peelton.

"The first suspect to be arrested, Mzwandile Mahambehlala (33), is currently in St Albans Prison and due to return to court on Monday, 3 April 2023 for a formal bail application, whilst the latest suspects will be transported to Gqeberha where they will be detained, and are expected to appear before New Brighton Court on Thursday, 30 March 2023," Mene said.