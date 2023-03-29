Egypt: President El-Sisi Reviews Status of Constructing Gargoub Port

President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi on Tuesday 28/3/2023met with Prime Minister Dr. Mostafa Madbouly, Minister of Housing, Utilities and Urban Communities Assem El-Gazzar, Minister of Transport Kamel El Wazir, Commander of the Navy Lieutenant General Ashraf Atwa and Head of the Armed Forces Engineering Authority Major General Ahmed El-Azazy.

The President was briefed on developments pertinent to the construction of Gargoub Port, to achieve optimal utilization of the strategic location and the economic and environmental components of Gargoub area, through the establishment of a commercial containers port and an industrial zone, in addition to a logistics area and international tourism centers, to maximize returns from serving trade traffic between Egypt, Europe and Africa.

The President stressed the great importance of these efforts in developing the Egyptian economy and pushing it to the ranks of developed countries commercially and industrially, in addition to developing the areas adjacent to ports in logistical, industrial and service activities, in light of Egypt's world-class roads network and modern and multiple means of transportation, which contribute to Egypt's progress and sustainable development.

