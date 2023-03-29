Egypt: President El-Sisi Reviews Development of Salloum Land Port

29 March 2023
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

The Spokesman for the Presidency, Counselor Ahmed Fahmy, said on Tuesday 28/3/ 2023 the President was briefed on latest with regard to the development of the Salloum land port, which acts as a lifeline in western Egypt, by facilitating travel and transportation to and from Libya, also its contribution to enhancing the flow of goods and increasing the rates of trade exchange. This is in addition to benefiting from the logistics zone that is being implemented within the development of the port to serve exporters.

The meeting also tackled the development of projects of the grand Port of Alexandria, especially the multi-purpose "Long Live Egypt " terminal, which includes trading yards with an area of 500,000 square meters and is capable of handling 12-15 million tons of goods annually as well as receiving 6 to 7 ships with large cargo at the same time, which represents a valuable addition to the capabilities of the Egyptian state in this field.

