Rwanda: Govt to Allocate Rwf500m for Grassroot Internet Connectivity

29 March 2023
The New Times (Kigali)
By Edwin Ashimwe

Prime Minister Edouard Ngirente on Tuesday, March 29, announced that the government is set to inject Rwf500 million to further address poor internet network issues that persist at grassroots level, as part of the efforts to facilitate the work of grassroots leaders.

The Premier was responding to concerns raised by grassroots leaders, who fronted the challenges to President Paul Kagame during the "Meet the President" series where the head of state holds conversations with various categories of Rwandans.

The meeting was hosted at Intare Conference Arena during which President Kagame presided over the closing ceremony of a month-long civic education programme (Itorero).

Reacting on the issue of internet connectivity at grassroots level precisely at the cell level, Ngirente said that slow internet connections or limited access hinder service delivery.

But, he said, the issue is not infrastructure.

"We need Rwf500 million additional budget to provide the minimum capacity of the internet."

Previously, Ngirente explained, government allocated Rwf1.5 billion, which is set to be increased to Rwf2 billion,

"It is a concern that we have committed to address in the next financial year and the budget has been earmarked," he added.

In a related development, President Kagame urged leaders to work together to deliver better and faster on the goals set for the development of the country.

In particular, Kagame said, when people want to move forward as it is the country's goal, they should put their heart in everything they do.

