Rwanda: Wrye, Daddy Andre, and Levixone in Kigali Ahead of Jazz Junction

Kenya's Wrye and Ugandan singers Daddy Andre and Levixone are in Kigali. The artistes are set to perform at this month's edition of the Kigali Jazz Junction on March 31 at Kigali Conference and Exhibition Village (KCEV) alongside home girl Alyn Sano. They arrived at Kigali International Airport around 10 pm on Tuesday and will be at the press party slated for Wednesday, March 29.

Coupons for the concert are already available on RG Tickets for Rwf 10,000 ordinary, Rwf 15,000 VIP, Rwf 35,000 VVIP, and Rwf 250,000 for a table of eight.

Kigali Jazz Junction has been attracting renowned names in the entertainment industry across Africa since its inception. It has become a prominent fixture on the entertainment calendar.

About Wyre

Kevin Waire, commonly known by his stage name Wyre, is a Kenyan R&B and reggae musician. He is known for being a member of the groups Necessary Noize and East African Bashment Crew, and his solo career. He has released three solo albums, 'Definition of a Love Child' (2006), 'Ten Years Wiser' (2009) and 'Lion' (2015). The 'Ten Years Wiser' album was named after his 10-year career in music. He won the Best Ragga category at the Kisima Music Awards 2006 and 2007, Best New Entertainer at International Reggae and World Music Awards in 2013 and Ever Relevant Artiste at 2015 Bingwa Music Awards.

About Daddy Andre

Real name Andrew Ojambo, Daddy Andre is a Ugandan recording artiste, songwriter, producer. He sings in more than three languages. He's music genre specialty is afro-beat, hip-hop, dancehall, afro-pop, and R&B. His musical journey began in 2010 when he started production and writing songs for his friends and by 2014, he had a number of breakthrough songs both in production and writing.

About Levixone

Levixone is a Ugandan gospel artiste specialising in R&B, soul and reggae music. His real name is Sam Lucus Lubyogo. Before his career kicked off, Levixone visited a pastor with the aim of emceeing and dancing for money, but was told to sing instead. The rest was destiny. Levixone has been in the music industry for several years and won a number of awards that include; Best Ugandan Gospel Artiste at Kenya's 2016 Extreem awards. His track 'Ponya' won Best Song in the East African Ragga/Reggae category at the Maranatha awards for East Africa 2019. In addition, he was also voted the Best Afro Pop Artiste at the Maranatha Global Worship Music Awards (MGWMA) 2019.