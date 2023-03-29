Rwanda: Over 380 Terror, Corruption, Abortion Convicts Freed After Presidential Pardon

President Paul Kagame last week granted pardon to 381 convicts including to Paul Rusesabagina and Callixte 'Sankara' Nsabimana - leaders of the MRCD-FLN militia who were serving their sentences for terrorism-related crimes.

According to Rwanda Correctional Service (RCS), by Monday, March 28, all the pardoned convicts had been released. They were serving different sentences for various crimes, which include: terrorism, murder, cannabis-related offences and use of narcotics, as well as breach of trust, rape, poisoning, and abortion, among others.

Some of the convicts, who had their sentences commuted, were under the age of 21.

The pardoned convicts were serving their sentence in different correctional facilities across the country: Nyarugenge, Nyagatare, Gicumbi, Muhanga, Bugesera, Ngoma, Musanze, Nyamagabe, Huye, Nyanza, Rubavu, Rwamagana and Rusizi.

Among those pardoned was Justin Nsengiyumva, a former Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Education, who was convicted of corruption-related offences. Ephraim Rwamwenge, a businessman was convicted of embezzlement and use of forged documents and sentenced to seven years in prison in 2019.

Ronaldo Bill Rutayisire, a resident of Kicukiro District, was convicted of the use of narcotics and sentenced to 25 years in prison in 2019.

What happens after early release?

The beneficiaries of the presidential pardon are asked to report to the prosecutor at the primary level in their residence, within 15 days.

The beneficiary has to seek authorization from the Minister of Justice every time he or she wishes to go abroad.

"If any individual benefitting from early release repeats offences of a similar nature, the commutation can be revoked and the remainder of the prison sentence will be served, in accordance with the conditions specified in the Presidential Order," The Minister of Justice, Emmanuel Ugirashebuja, said in a statement.

"Other penalties imposed by the Court, such as compensation owed to victims, are not affected by this commutation and thus remain in force."