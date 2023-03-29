Rwandan Authors Call for Promotion of Early Literacy Programmes

Rwandan authors have called for promotion of early literacy programmes, creating reading clubs, organising book fairs, and literacy festivals to celebrate the reading and writing culture in Rwanda. They echoed this call during a book exhibition event on Tuesday, March 28.

In collaboration with the Rwanda Cultural Heritage Academy and Rwanda Art Council, the Rwanda Book Industry Federation showcased distinguished books by Rwandan authors who are holding a workshop in the book industry. According to John Rusimbi, the President of Rwanda Book Industry Federation, the book exhibition, training, and exchange of ideas on how best to promote the book industry were the major objectives.

The event addressed the need to improve the book value chain starting with the writers, publishers, designers, illustrators, and the book sellers as well. However, it was observed that Rwandans engaged in writing are inadequately serving both the local and international market.

Promoting a reading and writing culture in Rwanda requires a multifaceted approach that involves individuals, organizations, and the government. The book industry faces several challenges that can hinder its growth and development. In collaboration with the Rwanda Culture Heritage Academy, some challenges and potential solutions were presented.

Jean de Dieu Nsanzabaganwa, a poet and writer specialized in Rwanda cultural history and literature, pointed out that Rwandan authors have much to offer the book industry, but inputs are greater than outputs which sometimes hinder the growth of the book industry.

"This is an infant industry with no book policy, so they need support in terms of financial policy where issues to do with taxation can be reviewed to ensure that players in the book industry can produce books at a lower cost," Rusimbi said. "If they can produce at a lower cost, they can sell at an affordable price, which will eventually improve literacy and reading culture," Nsanzabaganwa said.

Jean-Claude Uwiringiyimana, Deputy Director General in charge of Language, Cultural Preservation and Promotions said that the Rwanda Academy of Language and Culture's role is to approve Rwandan cultural standards, its values and show their role in general knowledge.

"Rwandan authors have made significant contributions to literature in the form of fiction, non-fiction and have provided education materials as the diverse range of literacy talents but there should be more exhibitions for our own book industry since we have got a lot to tell the world."