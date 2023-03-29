Morocco: HM the King Congratulates Moroccan Boxer Khadija El Mardi, Proclaimed Heavyweight World Champion

Rabat — His Majesty King Mohammed VI sent a congratulatory message to Moroccan boxer Khadija El Mardi, who won, on Sunday, the world title in the +81 kg category, during the 2023 Women's World Boxing Championships held in New Delhi, India.

In this message, the Sovereign hailed the Moroccan boxer's tireless efforts that enabled her to achieve this well-deserved world feat and thus consecrate the remarkable presence of Moroccan women's sport in various continental and international competitions.

HM the King also expressed to Khadija El Mardi his most sincere wishes of success in her sporting career, assuring her of His high solicitude and benevolence.