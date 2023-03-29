Morocco: HM the King Congratulates Moroccan Boxer Khadija El Mardi, Proclaimed Heavyweight World Champion

Pixabay
(File photo).
27 March 2023
Maghreb Arabe Presse (Rabat)

Rabat — His Majesty King Mohammed VI sent a congratulatory message to Moroccan boxer Khadija El Mardi, who won, on Sunday, the world title in the +81 kg category, during the 2023 Women's World Boxing Championships held in New Delhi, India.

In this message, the Sovereign hailed the Moroccan boxer's tireless efforts that enabled her to achieve this well-deserved world feat and thus consecrate the remarkable presence of Moroccan women's sport in various continental and international competitions.

HM the King also expressed to Khadija El Mardi his most sincere wishes of success in her sporting career, assuring her of His high solicitude and benevolence.

Read the original article on MAP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Maghreb Arabe Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.