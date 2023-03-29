Namibia: Athletics Namibia Supports Mboma, Masilingi

Athletics Namibia is disappointed with World Athletics over the new rules for female athletes with high testosterone.

The new regulations prohibit Christine Mboma and Beatrice Masilingi from competing unless they suppress their naturally occurring testosterone levels for at least six months to below 2,5 nanomoles per litre - half the previously accepted level of five nanomoles.

The new rules apply to all track events, a change from previous restrictions which only affected events ranging from 400 metres to a mile.

The decision rules the 19-year-old Namibian stars out of this year's World Athletics (WA) continental tour events, the Diamond League series and the World Championships.

The national athletics body says the regulations are discriminatory, unfair, stigmatising and not safeguarding all women in sport.

"AN (Athletics Namibia) is disappointed that athletes are being required to change their natural conditions to be able to eligible to compete. AN is disappointed in the manner in which the new regulations are being enforced, considering that it makes affected athletes ineligible to compete in major upcoming international competitions, including the WA continental tour events, the Diamond League series and the World Championships this year," AN said in a statement on Tuesday.

AN says it will engage WA to reconsider the regulations.

"Athletics Namibia calls for fairness and for a policy that allows all athletes unhindered access to the sport they love. Athletics Namibia will allow all its athletes in Namibia to take part in the events of their choice and duly recognise performances and at its competitions including national records," said the AN statement.