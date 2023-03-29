East Africa: Newborn Sperm Whale Born Few Hours Following the Launch of the Indian Ocean Marine Life Foundation

press release

A baby sperm whale, named Varuna, was born on 24 March 2023 a few hours following the launch of the Indian Ocean Marine Life Foundation.

The Foundation, which has as objectives to study, research and document on the lives of sperm whales and other marine mammals in the Indian ocean region, was officially launched by the spouse of the Prime Minister, Mrs Kobita Jugnauth, at the Cinema Star Premium Le Pavillon Caudan, in Port-Louis.

The President of the Foundation, Mr René Heuzey, and its Honorary President, Mr François Sarano, confirmed that the baby sperm whale is a female. It is Mrs Kobita Jugnauth, the Patron of the Foundation, who named the newborn as Varuna, considered as the deity for the oceans and rain.

The new baby sperm whale, Varuna, is the daughter of Lucy, and her grandmother is Dos Calleux, one of the heroines of René Heuzey's documentary film "Cachalots, une histoire de famille".